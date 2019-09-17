Woman ‘spoken to’ by PSNI after ‘sickening graffiti’ appears

Elderly people are living in fear after ‘sickening’ graffiti appeared at the side of property in Craigavon.

The graffiti was daubed on the side of the home of elderly residents over the weekend.

Sickening grafitti daubed on the home of pensioners at Altmore/Ardowen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm they received two reports of criminal damage in the Altmore and Ardowen areas of Craigavon over the weekend.

“The first incident was reported on Sunday, 15th September at 12.24 pm, in which graffiti was sprayed on the side of a house, it is believed to have happened sometime between 9.00 pm on Saturday, 14th September and 12.00 pm on Sunday, 15th September.

“The second incident was reported on Sunday at approximately 1.50 pm, in which graffiti was sprayed on the side of a house. It is believed to have happened sometime between Saturday, 14th September and 1.50 pm on Sunday, 15th September.

“Police have since spoken to a female in relation to this incident and enquiries are are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 936 of 15/09/19.”

The attacks have been branded a ‘sickening hate crime’ by a local councillor.

“I have been contacted by residents in Ardowen and Altmore, Craigavon, regarding this sickening graffiti which has appeared on the property of elderly residents over the weekend,” said Cllr Thomas Larkham.

“This is a hate crime and I have asked the PSNI to treat it as such. Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves for leaving elderly people living in fear of their own homes.

“I have made representation to PCSP to have this graffiti removed urgently and provide any additional support for these residents.”