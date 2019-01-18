Woman stabbed, bound, suffocated pensioner three years ago today – could she be free this month?

A long-time friend of Eddie Girvan has spoken of the “shock” felt in the community at his death exactly three years ago today – and at the “anger” over a mere three-year term handed to his killer.

A long-time friend of Eddie Girvan has spoken of the “shock” felt in the community at his death exactly three years ago today – and at the “anger” over a mere three-year term handed to his killer.

John Milliken, who had been an elder at the Presbyterian church Mr Girvan used to attend, said there was a feeling his killer – serial violent criminal Margaret Henderson-McCarroll – had managed to “get off lightly”.

She had stabbed Mr Girvan, tied him up, suffocated him with a gag, and left him to die at his home.

McCarroll-Henderson, then aged 29, got a six year sentence for the crime after the charge was dropped from murder to manslaughter – half in custody, half on licence.

She was also banned from driving for a year, because after the stabbing she stole his car, injected herself with drugs, drove to Belfast and crashed the vehicle.

She was taken into custody soon after his body was found on January 18, 2016 and was not given bail before her sentencing – something which suggests that, if the judge allowed time already spent in custody to be taken into account, she could be free imminently.

Asked about this, the Department for Justice would not comment.

McCarroll-Henderson, a heroin addict, claimed that 67-year-old Mr Girvan had owed her money for sex and that he had attacked her before she stabbed him.

Mr Milliken, a 72-year-old retired civil servant, said his death was “not at all pleasant – a bit gruesome,” and had “shocked the neighbourhood”.

He said Mr Girvan retired at around 60, having worked in the construction industry from around age 16, latterly as a plumber.

He lived on Station Road – the main road through the small east Antrim settlement of Greenisland.

“I go down Station Road, and there’s hardly a time I drive by it that I don’t think about him and the whole sad situation,” said Mr Milliken.

“The house got sold about a year later. I knew his neighbours, and naturally they were very, very shocked.”

A motorbike enthusiast and antique-collector, he would have “typically gone once a month on a Sunday evening” to church, but “kind of dropped out” in his later years, said Mr Milliken.

He estimates Mr Girvan, who had two daughters, got divorced at least 12 years ago. After the divorce “loneliness and a bit of depression” took hold, and he drank heavily sometimes – though “certainly wasn’t an alcoholic”.

Though the Irish News reported that a Chinese woman claimed to have married him in 2008, Mr Milliken said he did not remarry.

When it comes to the sentencing, he suggested eight to 10 years might have been more appropriate, adding: “Certainly there was a bit of upset – anger, maybe in one or two – that it was so seemingly short... she seemed to get off lightly.”

When it came to Henderson-McCarroll’s claims that he owed her money for sex, and Mr Milliken said it was “quite possible that was the kind of relationship he had” with her, though he had not known him to do that in the past.

He said Mr Girvan was “a kind-hearted guy” who “maybe didn’t know when to lay off a relationship”.

If he had known he was so involved with her in the last months of his life, he would have said: “Eddie, you’d be better leaving off with her.”