Woman suffered broken arm and suspected spinal injuries as she attempted to stop break-in

Police also claimed liquid was poured through the letter box and threats made to burn her out as several flats were targeted at an apartment block in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a 35-year-old man accused of involvement in the incident last month.

Kieran Lewsley, with an address at the same apartment complex on Hill Street, faces charges of threats to kill, possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and attempted aggravated burglary.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard three men allegedly threatened a number of residents and tried to kick in their doors in the early hours of May 13. An investigating detective said: “One woman (aged 59) had to hold her door closed to the extent she broke her arm... and it is now believed she has a spinal injury.”

Lewsley was seen on CCTV striking at the door with a fire extinguisher, according to police. The detective claimed some sort of liquid was put through her letter box.

Opposing bail, he said one of Lewsley’s co-accused allegedly shouted: “Orange b******, give me that lighter, I’m going to burn (her) alive.”

Defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton told the court his client claims any actions were taken to warn residents about a potential emergency situation. “His case is that there was a suspicion of fire, and they were going around banging doors with a fire extinguisher to alert people to that,” the lawyer said.

Despite offering to live at a location outside Belfast, Lewsley was denied bail.