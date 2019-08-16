Woman the victim of ‘serious sex assault’

The PSNI are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in the Castleblaney Street area of Newtownhamilton on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said: “We received the report (on Thursday), just after 2pm, that a female had been assaulted by a male in a house in the Castleblaney Street area. She subsequently ran from the house and, in a distressed state, was comforted by local people who contacted police.

“A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill. He remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 945 of 15/08/19.”