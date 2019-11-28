Woman threatened at gunpoint in afternoon aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for information after the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Alexandra Park Avenue area of Belfast on Wednesday, 27th of November.

Detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “It was reported that sometime between 3pm and 4 pm, two unknown males, one believed to have been armed with a shotgun, forced their way into the property and threatened the female occupant inside.

Alexandra Park Avenue - Google maps

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number CCS 1365 of 27/11/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.