Woman ‘threw knife and pizza cutter’ during Belfast hostel row

A woman threw a knife and a pizza cutter at another resident in a confrontation at their hostel accommodation, a court heard on Wednesday.

Patrica-Lee McCallen, 19, struck the man’s leg during the attack in north Belfast, prosecutors said.

McCallen, now with an address at Saintfield Road in the city, was due to be sentenced for common assault and possessing offensive weapons with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

But a judge instead deferred the case for six months to give her a chance to complete probation in an unrelated incident.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to a disturbance at the Antrim Road hostel on August 11 last year.

The victim claimed McCallen attacked him after a verbal altercation between the pair escalated.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer said: “He alleged that the defendant armed herself with a knife and a pizza cutter from the hostel kitchen before confronting him in the car park.”

McCallen threw the knife, hitting him on the lower leg but causing no injury, the court heard.

She also allegedly flung the pizza cutter, but failed to strike him with it.

The pair had to be separated by staff until police arrived.

Stressing that no physical harm was inflicted, defence counsel Chris Hogg acknowledged: “It could have been more serious.”

Mr Hogg set out McCallen’s background of mental health problems and alcohol issues.

“She has been in the care system for as long as she can remember,” the barrister added.

He urged the court to defer sentencing so his client has the opportunity to complete other probation work.

Agreeing to the case being put back until July, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter warned McCallen to keep out of trouble in the meantime.

He told her: “If you don’t, the likelihood is you may get a prison sentence.”