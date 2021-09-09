The woman was arrested in Lurgan after the PSNI made a substantial seizure of illegal drugs.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old woman has been charged with a number of drugs offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug with the intent to supply, attempting to import a controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug.

“She is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court this morning (Thursday, September 9).”

PSNI operation in south Lurgan where a substantial amount of illegal drugs were seized.

Suspected drugs seized at a house in south Lurgan.

