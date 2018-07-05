Woman to go on trial for attempting to murder husband

A Co Antrim woman will stand trial later this year accused of trying to kill her husband.

Tamaytha Lee Hopkins appeared at Belfast Crown Court for a brief arraignment hearing on Thursday.

The 46-year-old, of Ederny Walk, Carrickfergus, pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to murder her husband Stephen Hopkins last November.

No details were given at the hearing about the circumstances surrounding the charge.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told Judge Geoffrey Miller QC that a number of medical and pyschiatric reports would be compiled ahead of the trial.

Mr Boyd added that the defence would also be seeking notes and records from her time in the Shannon Clinic at Knockbracken Health Care Centre in south Belfast along with similar material from Hydebank Wood women’s prison where she is currently on remand.

Prosecution lawyer David Russell told the court that the trial would last up to a week and a half.

Judge Miller fixed the trial date for Tuesday, November 6 and remanded Hopkins back into custody.