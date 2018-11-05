Woman to stand trial for stabbing of boyfriend

A woman is to stand trial accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend in east Belfast, a judge ordered yesterday.

Sonya Johnston, 36, appeared before the city’s magistrates court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on January 7.

James McMahon, 23, was accused of the same offence.

A previous court heard a man was allegedly stabbed in the shoulder at a property in the Newtownards Road area.

Johnston, with an address on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, and McMahon, from Galway Street, appeared together for preliminary enquiry.

Neither accused gave evidence or called witnesses. Defence lawyers did not dispute prosecution submissions that their clients have a case to answer.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted an application to have the defendants returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed.

Releasing them on continuing bail, Mrs Bagnall declined to lift an alcohol prohibition for Johnston.

Her barrister argued it was to ensure equality with the co-accused.

But police opposed the suggested variation in her bail terms, claiming alcohol was a factor in the alleged offence.