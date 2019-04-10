Woman treated for shock after arson attack at her home

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack at a house in a residential area last night.

Around 8.30pm it was reported to police that a number of bins had been set alight in the Greenhaw Avenue, Shantallow area of Londonderry.- which spread to a nearby oil tank at the back of a house in the area, causing it to go on fire.

Fire engine

Sergeant Swanson said: “The fire then spread to the house, causing substantial damage to the property and neighbouring homes.

"A women in her 60s who was inside the property at the time of the incident, but managed to get out.

"She was treated for shock at the scene. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and dealt with the fire.

"There were no reports of any injuries."

Police are also investigating a possible link to damage caused to a car parked in the Greenhaw Avenue area of Shantallow sometime between 9:30pm and 10:30pm.

"It is believed that a slate was thrown through the rear window of the car, causing damage to the vehicle," added the PSNI spokesman.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1330 9/4/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”