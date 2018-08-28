Woman who falsely alleged rape to learn jail fate

A Belfast woman who falsely claimed she had been raped by a man will learn later this week if she will go to jail.

Krystal Alana Anderson (27), of Glenwood Park, Dummurry, pleaded guilty in June this year to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Belfast Crown Court heard on Tuesday that in June 2016 police received a report from Anderson that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.

Prosecuting lawyer Gareth Purvis told the court that Anderson claimed the man raped her in the early hours of the morning in Carrickfergus.

She was taken to Antrim Area Hospital with cuts to her arm which were later deemed to be self-inflicted.

Judge Patricia Smyth heard that after Anderson named her alleged attacker, he was arrested by police and taken to Musgrave police station.

During his detention he had to undergo what the prosecutor described as a “humiliating process’’ by which carried out “intimate testing’’ because of the nature of alleged offence.

The suspect spent a total of eight hours in custody before being released on bail.

The court was told that the following day, Anderson rang police and said she wanted to withdraw her complaint against the man and she refused the Rowan Centre, a sexual assault referral centre.

Judge Patricia Smyth heard that it was not until July 15, 2016, while being treated in the Ulster Hospital that Anderson admitted to police that she had made a “false allegation of rape’’.

Asked why, she replied: “I try to push people to their limits....but I don’t know why.’’

Defence barrister Sean Mullan said it was accepted that the false allegation of rape “had a severe impact on the man’’.

He told the court that Anderson had little recollection of the night as had drank three bottles of wine.

The court was told that Anderson had a number of previous convictions and was jailed this year for disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Judge Smyth said she was wanted to consider a number of medical reports compiled on Anderson, adding she would pass sentence this Friday, August 31.