Woman who mowed down pedestrian and struck five cars jailed

A 30-year-old woman who struck several parked cars before mounting the pavement and mowing down a pedestrian in an early morning drink-driving incident in north Belfast was jailed on Thursday.

Lyndsay Michelle Strain was handed a two-year sentence by Judge David McFarland, who warned: “If you drink and drive you will lose your licence, but in addition to that, if you are involved in an accident that involves injury or death, then you will also lose your liberty.”

Strain, from Meyrick Park in Belfast, was over twice the legal limit when she lost control of her car and crashed on the Ballysillan Road, striking a local man walking home at around 2.30am. She was told she will spend half the sentence in custody, followed by a year on licence, and was banned from driving for five years.

Belfast Crown Court heard the pedestrian suffered “catastrophic injuries” including the loss of his left eye, multiple fractures throughout his body and a punctured lung. He also had to undergo reconstructive surgery to his face and hand, requires ongoing surgery, is in “constant pain” and has suffered both financially and mentally.

Prosecuting barrister Rosemary Walsh said the collision occurred close to the Boy’s Model School on April 22 last year. Whilst no-one saw the collision itself, two witnesses, a resident and a taxi driver, both observed the aftermath.

One of the witnesses was woken by a loud bang, and saw a grey car sitting across the road outside his house.

Strain rang the emergency service from the scene, and was observed trying to move her badly damaged car after the collision. By the time police arrived, the injured man had been put in the recovery position, and was then rushed to hospital.

Strain was arrested and given a breath test, which indicated she was over two and a half times over the legal limit.

Defence barrister Sean Devine rejected suggestions Strain was trying to flee the scene and claimed that she moved her car to provide better access to the injured man.

Saying “she didn’t try and disappear in a callous way”, Mr Devine pointed out it was Strain herself that alerted the emergency service. Saying his client was a woman of good character with a clear record and an excellent working history, the barrister told the court: “She recognises the severity of the injuries suffered ... by her terrible lack of judgment.”

Mr Devine revealed that prior to getting behind the wheel, Strain had been drinking and watching a boxing match with her fiancé, that they had a row, and that she left his house “in an upset and distressed condition”.

The barrister also revealed that following the collision Strain’s fiancé broke off the relationship, that she has constant feelings of guilt and is “constantly on edge”.

She admitted causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and driving with excess alcohol.

Judge McFarland said that after losing control of her vehicle, Strain “essentially bounced off five parked cars” before coming into contact with the pedestrian.