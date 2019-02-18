Woman ‘who urinated in shop’ told by judge to stay sober for nine months

A Belfast woman who allegedly urinated in Primark changing rooms must remain sober for the next nine months, a judge has ordered.

Former bank employee Karen O’Brien, 51, was convicted of disorderly behaviour and resisting police at the city centre store on New Year’s Eve.

Further charges of assaulting and obstructing a PSNI constable were withdrawn.

O’Brien, of Lenadoon Avenue, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to have that case and separate allegations of common assault and witness intimidation dealt with.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall decided to defer sentencing until November after warning that further offences could result in imprisonment.

Mrs Bagnall stressed: “She must engage with probation, she must stay sober, and she must not reoffend.”

A previous court heard claims O’Brien started shouting and swearing after being discovered at Primark on Castle Street.

Prosecutors said at the time police were called amid reports that a woman was urinating in the changing area and “kicking off”.

O’Brien was allegedly discovered semi-naked and attempting to put on a pair of jeans.

In court defence barrister Luke Curran set out her struggle with alcohol addiction and domestic issues.

He said she had kept off drink for three years, but suffered a setback with a bereavement in 2018.

“She has been sober now for coming up on two months and she is committed to remaining sober,” Mr Curran added.

O’Brien was told to return to court on November 18.