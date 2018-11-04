Woman with serious disabilities left traumatised by horrific ordeal

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with what police have described as a “despicable” burglary at the home of a woman with serious physical disabilities.

The sickening incident, during which the woman’s bedroom was ransacked and a sum of money stolen, occurred at a house in Dungannon on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We received a report around 8:50pm last night that entry had been gained to a house in the town.

“The sole occupant of the house, a woman with severe physical disabilities, reported that a man had entered her bedroom. The suspect, described as 5’ tall, aged in his 30s, with a full bushy beard and wearing a lightweight jacket and denim jeans, ransacked bedroom furniture, taking a sum of money and her mobile phone. He also searched other rooms in the house before fleeing through a window.

“We believe this occurred sometime between 8:20pm and the time it was reported to us.”

He added: “A man matching the description of the suspect was arrested a short time later in the Market Square area of the town on suspicion of burglary and property was seized by police. He remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

“This was a despicable act which must have been frightening for the victim who was not only vulnerable but also completely helpless.

“While not physically injured she has been left deeply traumatised by this horrific ordeal.”