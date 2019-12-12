Women tied up during aggravated NI burglary - stun gun also used on victim

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary at a flat in south Belfast.

Three men forced their way into the property on Ashley Avenue at around 11.30pm last night.

Ashley Avenue - Google maps

The intruders assaulted two women - aged 38-years and 40-years - who were inside the property.

Police said a stun gun was used on one of the victims before they were both tied up.

A PSNI spokesman said the males ransacked the property and fled with a sum of cash.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime to get in touch. Please call 101, quoting reference 1989 11/12/19."