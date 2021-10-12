Workman sent videos of himself masterbating over women’s photos in their homes

Dungannon Magistrates’ Court heard Jason Boyd used his employment to target victims who were left distressed by offences carried out for his own self-gratification.

The 31-year-old, of Camagh Road in Derrynoose, Co Armagh, was also put on the sex offenders register for seven years.

Boyd pleaded guilty to five counts of exposure and five counts of improper use of a public electronic communications on dates between November 2019 and January 2020. It was revealed that he is also facing similar proceedings in Co Monaghan.

The court heard “disturbing” footage was sent to one of the victims’ Facebook Messenger account on November 4, 2019. Prosecution counsel Briege Gilmore said: “This video depicted a male masturbating over (her) photographic ID card while in the home address of the complaint. The complainant had no knowledge of how the defendant had gained entry to her property.”

Police investigations led to Boyd being identified as a suspect through window and door fitting work being carried out at the time.

He was arrested, made full admissions during interviews and then disclosed other incidents had taken place.

“Police carried out further inquiries and identified four more females who had received videos of a similar nature from a Facebook account,” Mrs Gilmore said.

“All of the complainants had had work carried out by this defendant at their home addresses.”

Diagnosed as autistic, the court heard Boyd has accepted responsibility and expressed remorse.

Defence barrister Blaine Nugent submitted: “The core problem here is that he can’t talk to people, he doesn’t know how to communicate and that has led to the offending behaviour.

With Boyd accompanied in the dock by his mother, Mr Nugent stressed that both parents are supporting his efforts to get the necessary help.

Based on reports prepared in the case, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare described Boyd as someone with no understanding of social mores who had been de-sensitised by the use of pornography.

“This is a serious pattern of behaviour which includes offences of a most alarming and distressing nature,” Mr O’Hare said.

“He obtained sexual arousal from his behaviour in the victims’ properties.

“He has no appreciation of boundaries, he behaved in a clearly self-interested, self-gratification with no thought whatsoever for the impact or consequences on his victims.”

Although the judge held that the offences crossed the custody threshold, he stressed that the defendant needs help to be rehabilitated.

He imposed a two-year probation order, including strict conditions aimed at dealing with any risks.

Boyd was also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and restrained from any contact with the victims for three years.