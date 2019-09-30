World War II bomb found in NI attic

Army Technical Officers have assisted in disposing of an old WW II device after it was discovered in the attic of a house this morning.

Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Oldpark Road area of Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said: "ATO have taken the object away for further examination."

The device is understood to be an old World War II device.

Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Ryan Murphy, said police "confirmed it is an incendiary bomb from World War 2".

“We were worried to hear about this given how long the device was there but are glad it is being dealt with and will no longer pose any threat to life or property," he added.

“We are hoping this will be cleared as soon as possible and will cause minimum disruption for local residents.”