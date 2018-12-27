‘Worrying accident’ prompts calls for drivers to take care

A ‘worrying scene’ at an accident on Christmas Eve at a dangerous Co Armagh junction has prompted calls for drivers to take care.

DUP MLA William Irwin has spoken of his concern after another accident involving two vehicles at Ardress Crossroads near Portadown.

Wishing both drivers speedy recoveries, he said: “This is yet another accident at the cross roads at Ardress and it further highlights just how problematic and dangerous this junction is in terms of road safety.”

“Despite numerous warning measures installed including signage and other systems on the approaches, drivers on occasions fail to stop and then collide with drivers in vehicles who have the right of way. There have been some very very serious accidents as a result and this is yet another worrying scene. I will be raising this matter again with the Transport NI officials however it remains of vital importance that drivers exercise care when approaching this junction.”