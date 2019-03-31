Would-be robber bites piece of man’s ear off during altercation

A would-be robber bit off part of the earlobe of a male worker at an off-licence in north Belfast after grabbing a female member of staff and demanding cash.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following the attempted robbery.

PSNI Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “At around 7.40pm on Saturday evening a male entered an off licence on the Antrim Road. He grabbed a female staff member, putting her in a headlock demanding cash before being tackled by two other male staff members. During the ensuing altercation with the staff, the would-be robber bit off part of the earlobe of one of the male employees.

“The intruder was then restrained by a male customer until police arrived a few minutes later. This customer left the store a short time after police arrival and I am appealing for him to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 1327 30/03/19.

“The arrested male remains in custody at present.”