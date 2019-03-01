Would-be robber flees after shop staff refuse to open till

Detectives investigating a report of an attempted armed robbery at a shop on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast this evening have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

According to the PSNI, it was reported that shortly before 6.55pm a man entered a shop close to North Parade and demanded that staff empty the contents of the till. The male intimated to staff that he had a knife in his pocket.

The staff refused to open the till and the man made off empty handed.

He was described as having been wearing a green coat and navy jeans.

Detective Sergeant Gill has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw a man matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who knows anything about the incident, to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1281 01/03/19.