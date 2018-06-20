Would-be thieves force their way into shop using axe

Detectives are hunting three men who used an axe to force their way into commercial premises in Co Fermanagh before trying to steal cash from an ATM.

The attempted theft took place at a shop in the Main Street area of Maguiresbridge during the early hours of, Wednesday, June 20.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We received a report at approximately 1:50am that three men had forced entry to a shop in the Main Street area, using an axe.

“Damage was caused to an internal ATM machine. However, it was reported the men left empty handed.

“The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, and had their faces covered.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 11pm and the time the incident was reported to us and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, to contact detectives at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 112 of 20/061/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”