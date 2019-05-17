Year ban for drink driver reported to the police

A 56-year-old woman was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Sheila McCallum, Willowtree Manor, Lurgan, was also fined £350.

The court heard that on March 26 this year police received a report of a suspected drunk driver at Millennium Way, Lurgan.

They went to the home of the defendant, the last registered owner of the vehicle.

McCallum admitted driving and that she had been drinking. An evidential test gave a reading of 60.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she had a previous conviction for drunk in charge of a vehicle within the ten year period. She thought this may result in a minimum three year ban but it was established that this was not the case.

A defence solicitor said her client would not be going back out onto the road any more.

She added that it was a mobility vehicle she had been driving and she would convey her remorse to the court.