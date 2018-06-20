Young boxer with drug addiction jailed for attempted burglary at hospital

A promising young Belfast boxer turned prolific burglar was today (Wednesday) urged to tackle his drug addiction, or face a bleak future.

Brendan Patrick McKee - who aged 26 appeared at Belfast Crown Court with 45 previous convictions for burglary - admitted trespassing on a ward at Belfast’s Mater Hospital last October.

McKee, from Summer Street, was handed an 18-month sentence by Judge Patricia Smyth, who told him he will spend nine months in prison, followed by nine months on licence upon his release.

The court was told McKee was seen on a ward at the hospital on October 4 last year “under the influence of substances.”

There was no suggestion that McKee approached or talked to staff or patients on the ward, and when challenged about his presence, he left.

When he was arrested three months later, McKee gave a ‘no comment’ response, but he subsequently pleaded guilty to a single charge of burglary with intent to steal.

McKee’s solicitor John Finucane said his client was a former Ulster and All-Ireland amateur boxing champion who took a “sad path” of abusing prescription drugs. He also revealed McKee had displayed “a degree of maturity” by starting to address his addiction issues whilst in prison.

Jailing McKee, Judge Smyth said she accepted his offending occurred due to his drug addiction.

Addressing McKee as he stood in the dock, the Judge told him: “You were a young man who showed early promise as a young boxer. You were a young man who had a future ahead of you, before you succumbed to drugs – and drugs have ruined your life to date, as they have many other young people in society.

“It is an added tragedy that in very recent days, your brother has been admitted to hospital, having overdosed on drugs, and his prognosis is uncertain.”

Telling McKee that two sons with drug issues must cause “enormous grief” to his parents, Judge Smyth continued: “If you do not deal with your addiction issues, you will have no future. The choice is yours.”