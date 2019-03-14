Young children escape ‘serious injury’ after hate crime attack

Police are investigating after masonry was thrown at a property in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It saddens me when I hear that someone who has come here to seek a new life, is made to feel unwelcome.

“Last night, criminal damage occurred in the area of Doagh Road that we are treating as a hate crime. A number of pieces of masonry have come through a window and young children were in the room. As I’m sure you can appreciate, there could have been serious injuries caused.

“We do not tolerate this sort of behaviour. It is as simple as that. Everyone has the right to live their lives free from abuse, bullying, and physical or mental harm.

“We, as a community, should be making efforts to stamp out this sort of behaviour, and that starts with you. If you think someone is being targeted because of their nationality, race, religion, sexuality, report it and support them. There is simply no place for hate in Northern Ireland.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1242 of 13/03/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.