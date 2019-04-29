Young man murdered in NI stabbing is named

Police have confirmed the name of the 21-year-old man murdered in a stabbing on Saturday.

In a statement police say the man who died following a stabbing incident at a house in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin on was 21 year old Niall Magee.



Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 were arrested in connection with our investigation into Niall’s death.

"Three of the men have now been released on bail pending further police enquiries whilst the 25 year old man remains assisting us with our enquiries.



"I would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2:50am on Saturday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 141 of 27/04/19.



“Alternatively call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”