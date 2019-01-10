Young man suffers head wound in attack by four males

A man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to a head wound after being attacked by four males in the Market area of Belfast yesterday evening.

The man was assaulted in the Friendly Street area shortly before 7pm, according to police.

“The man received a wound to his head. He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The males are believed to have made off towards the May Street area following the incident,” Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick said.

“One of the males is described as 6”0 in height, medium build and wearing a grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and a light coloured baseball cap. The second male is described as aged in his 30’s, 5”10 in height and of slim build. He was wearing a green coat, black trousers, dark coloured trainers and a black cap. The third male is described as being aged around 25 years old, 5”11 in height and of medium build. He was wearing a black woolly hat, green jacket with white stripes, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes. The fourth male is described as wearing a blue hooded coat, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black shoes with white soles.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1111 9/1/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” the chief inspector added.