Young woman and child targeted in ‘reckless’ arson attack

A woman aged 23 and her young child have escaped injury after an arson attack on their home in Londonderry.

Police have said a burning sofa was pushed against the front door of the Galliagh Park property while two wheelie bins were set alight at the rear on Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Jack said the incident took place around 9.55pm.

“A 23-year-old woman and her child were inside the house during the incident. Both were badly shaken, as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“This was a reckless act that could have resulted in fatalities. Whoever was involved wanted to cause death and destruction and their actions should be condemned by the local community.”

D/S Jack added: “Thankfully no one lost their lives but we need anyone with any information to contact police to bring those responsible to justice.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1306 25/11/18.”