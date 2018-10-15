Youth charged with GBH and possession of offensive weapon

An 18-year-old man is expected in court this morning in connection with a disturbance at Percy Street.

He has been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges follow a disturbance in the Percy Street area of Belfast on Friday 12 October.

A PSNI spokesman added that a woman and a man, both in their thirties, who were also arrested in connection with the same incident have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.