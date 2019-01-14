Youth hit in the eye with a rock in Glengormley

A young male was injured after being struck in the eye with a large rock in Glengormley on Saturday night.

According to police, the missile was thrown by another unknown male who was amongst a group of teenagers who then left the area on a Translink bus.

PSNI Newtownabbey stated: “Thankfully, the injured male was left with only swelling and bruising, but as you can imagine, his injuries could have been a lot worse.

“If anyone has witnessed this incident and can help us identify the assailants please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1033 of 12/01/19.”