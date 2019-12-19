Youths (16) arrested after attempted burglaries of cars and homes - police appealing for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary of a house on Ballymoney Road in Ballymena last night, Wednesday 18 December.

Around 7pm police received a report that a number of young males were attempting to gain entry to cars parked in the Mount Street area of the town.

Ballymoney Road, Ballymena - Google maps

At around 7.45pm it was reported that two males had entered the garage of a house and were attempting to gain entry to houses in the area.

Police responded and two males, both aged 16, were arrested in the area.

The males were interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Wallace is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference 1845 18/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.