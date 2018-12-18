Youths on crime spree target vulnerable elderly woman

A vulnerable 80-year-old woman’s property was destroyed after a gang of 10 youths went on the rampage in Portadown.

Residents had garden furniture destroyed and a family car was also damaged in the crime spree last Friday night.

This is the latest incident in the Ballyoran Park area as anti-social behaviour in the area escalates.

PSNI Craigavon said on its Facebook page: “Sadly as the holdays approach, even in the colder nights, anti social behaviour raises it’s ugly head again.

“On Friday evening around 8:30pm, a crowd of youths embarked on a destructive spree in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown.

“As a result of this incident, four people are bearing the costs and suffering the effects of damaged property.

“This includes a vulnerable lady in her late 80s, a family who rely on a vehicle which has been damaged and other residents having garden furniture damaged.

“We believe a group of up to 10 youths were in the area at the time. If you have any information or saw any damage being committed, please call us on 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The incident number is 1190 of 14/12/18.

“Parents, some still need to step up over the holidays. This should be a season of joy, or at very least - peace! Don’t let your child be the reason someone else’s Christmas is ruined.”