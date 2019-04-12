Youths tendered counterfeit £20 notes in the Glens area, court told

Youths were tendering counterfeit £20 notes in the Ballymena, Carnlough and Cushendall areas, a court heard on Thursday.

Christopher Haggan (19), of Cullybackey Road in Ballymena and Ronan Tierney (18), of Murob Park in the town, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing.

Haggan’s charges included possessing and tendering counterfeit Ulster Bank £20 notes on dates in January and February 2018; possession of a hurley bat as an offensive weapon at Glenariffe; assault and possession of cannabis.

Tierney’s charges included tendering counterfeit currency; assault; disorderly behaviour in Glenariffe; possession of a hurley bat as an offensive weapon in Glenariffe and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

A prosecutor said the youths had visited retail and licensed premises in Ballymena and the Glens and they were disorderly outside the Saffron Bar in Glenariffe.

The assault charge related to a female member of staff being put in fear of assault although she was not physically injured.

Both men were ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.