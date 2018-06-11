YouTube band parade account no longer suspended: account holder

A YouTube account which posts videos of loyalist marches online is now back up-and-running, the account holder has claimed.

An individual using the @BandParades Twitter name indicated that they run the YouTube channel ‘Band Parades – Promoting the Band Scene’, which has over 6,000 subscribers.

They said, in a message posted on Twitter late last night, that they had received a message saying the account “is not in violation of our terms of service”, and had been unsuspended.

The YouTube channel in question can be found at this link.

The news comes after around 10 accounts were removed from YouTube, which is owned by Google.

The News Letter reported the matter on its front page of the Monday edition.

It is not yet clear if all suspended accounts have been re-instated.

More to follow.