YouTube band parade accounts no longer suspended

YouTube accounts which posts videos of loyalist marches online are now back up-and-running, account holders have said.

An individual using the @BandParades Twitter name indicated that they run the YouTube channel ‘Band Parades – Promoting the Band Scene’, which has over 6,000 subscribers.

Screenshot of formerly-suspended bands page 'Band Parades - Promoting the Band Scene' at 11am on 11-06-18

They said, in a message posted on Twitter late last night, that they had received a message saying the account “is not in violation of our terms of service”, and had been unsuspended.

The YouTube channel in question can be found at this link.

In addition a YouTube account for AdiProd256 – see link here – has also been reinstated.

AdiProd256 also said that he had received a message saying their account did not breach the terms of service.

The news comes after around 10 accounts were removed from YouTube, which is owned by Google.

Google has been asked what prompted the suspension of the videos, but has not responded at time of writing.

The News Letter reported the matter on its front page of the Monday edition.

It is not yet clear if all suspended accounts have been re-instated.

