Police have made a renewed appeal about the whereabouts of Lee Johnston.

Police are continuing to search for 21-year-old from the Coleraine area – and last night made a renewed appeal for information.

Mid Ulster District Commander, Superintendent Michael O’Loan said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Lee’s safety and we have now launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance.

“Lee was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, 7th October in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera.

"He also has links to both the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

“I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

“Lee was first reported missing to police on Friday evening, 13th October and it is out of character for him not to have been in contact with his family since he was last seen.

“He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms.

missing Lee Johnston

“Officers continuing to investigate Lee’s disappearance have made two arrests, a woman aged 31, and a man aged 33.

"They both continue to help police with their enquiries at this time.