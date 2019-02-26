Crossroads near Portadown closed in all four directions after serious RTC

A crossroads near Portadown has been closed in all four directions after a serious road traffic collision.

According to the PSNI, all four roads leading to Ardress crossroads near Loughgall are closed.

PSNI

The polic said: ‏”Motorists are advised due to a road traffic collision, the Ardress crossroads in Loughgall is closed in all four directions.

“Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route if possible.”

Ambulance and other emergency services are at the scene.

There are no further details at present.