Curtain up on 79th Drama Festival

The 79th Ballymoney Drama Festival will open on Monday, March 5, at 8pm in the Town Hall and run for six nights.

With a mix of comedy, tragedy, established classics and new writing, this is a festival not only for the seasoned theatregoer but also those new to theatre.

The oldest established festival in Ireland, this year’s Ballymoney Festival features the Slemish Players, Theatre 3 Newtownabbey, Rosemary Drama Group, Newpoint Players, Clarance Players and the Lifford Players.

Full details on plays and ticket booking on www.ballymoneydramafestival.com