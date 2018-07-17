Curtain up on Summer Theatre

It’s as traditional as fish and chips and bucket-and-spade holidays.

The curtain has risen on the latest season of hilarious plays from Portrush Summer Theatre.

Portrush Town Hall is the venue for traditional seaside, family comedies which run from Wednesday - Saturday each week. Groups such as The Country Players, The Lambeg Players and The Bart Players are all lined up.

Contact the Box Office on 028 7082 9539

or log onto www.portrushsummer.wordpress.com for full schedule details and information.