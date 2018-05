A cyclist was last night injured during a collision with a car on a busy road.

The incident took place at around 6.40pm yesterday on Belfast's Upper Malvern Road.

The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police closed Cairnshill Road from the roundabout at the top of the road to its junction with Cairnshill Crescent following the crash but it was later reopened.