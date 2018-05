A cyclist has been found dead at the side of a road in Co Armagh.

The Drumnamether Road in Tandragee was closed by police this evening after the discovery was made shortly after 7pm.

Paramedics were despatched but the man – understood to be in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said there was “no information if the cause of death is due to the cyclist being struck by a vehicle”.