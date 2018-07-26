Cyclist left paralysed after road crash: Police appeal for witnesses

Police officers investigating a road traffic collision which left a 38-year-old cyclist paralysed have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash, which occurred on the Lisnevenagh Road, Antrim on Sunday, June 10, while a time trial cycle race was being held.

“We have been working to establish the exact circumstances of the collision between a cyclist and a black Honda CR-V jeep, at around 10.30am on Sunday, June 10, which has left a 38-year-old male cyclist paralysed from the waist down,” Constable Hamilton explained.

“The driver of the jeep did remain at the scene and gave an account of the collision, however, in order to fully investigate this incident I would like to speak with all witnesses. I would therefore ask anyone who has not already spoken to police and who has information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 593 10/06/18.”