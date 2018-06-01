Cyclist who died on road is named

Police have confirmed the identity of the cyclist who died on the Drumnamether Road in Tandragee yesterday evening (Thursday, 31 May).

He was 55-year-old David Helliwell who came from the area.

Inspector Leslie Badger said, “This incident occurred shortly after 7:30pm. I am appealing that anyone who was travelling on the Drumnamether Road around this time and who witnessed anything, or anyone who may have a dash cam fitted in their vehicle check their footage and contact local officers on 101 quoting reference number 1208 31/05/2018.”

The Drumnamether Road was closed by police last night (Thursday, May 31) after the discovery was made.

Paramedics were despatched but Mr Helliwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Independent councillor Paul Berry expressed his sadness at the incident, “It was with shock and sadness to learn of a body found on the side of the Drumnamether Road, Tandragee.

“Obviously from speaking to the Police it is at a very early stage in their investigations and we must consider the grieving family at this time.

“I don’t wish to speculate but I have every confidence in the Police in dealing with this very sad incident in his rural area outside Tandragee.”