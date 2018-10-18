Danny Boyle's Armistice Day 'thank you': full list of beaches revealed

The full selection of beaches taking part in Danny Boyle's Armistice "thank you" have been revealed.
The Slumdog Millionaire director is asking people to gather on beaches across the UK on November 11 to etch the faces of the millions of people whose lives were lost or changed forever by the First World War.
Pages Of The Sea is described as an "informal, nationwide gesture of remembrance for the men and women who left their home shores during the First World War.
A large-scale portrait of a casualty from the First World War, designed by sand artists, will also be drawn in the sand in many of the locations and washed away as the tide comes in.
The work is the culmination of 14-18 NOW, the UK's arts programme to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.
Full list of beaches:
Northern Ireland
Downhill, Derry/Londonderry
Murlough, County Down
Portstewart Strand, Derry/Londonderry
Republic of Ireland
Dunree Beach, Donegal
England
Blackpool, Lancashire
Brancaster, Norfolk
Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
East Looe, Cornwall
Formby, Merseyside
Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk
Lyme Regis, Dorset
Perranporth, Cornwall
Porthcurno, Cornwall
Porthmeor, Cornwall
Redcar, North Yorkshire
Roker, Sunderland
Saunton Sands, Devon
Seahouses, Northumberland
Sunny Sands, Folkestone, Kent
Sutton-on-Sea, Lincolnshire
Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
Weymouth, Dorset
Scotland
Ayr, Ayrshire
Burghead Bay, Moray
Cula Bay, Benbecula Island, Outer Hebrides
Scapa Beach, Orkney
St Ninian's Beach, Shetland
West Sands, Fife
Wales
Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire
Colwyn Bay, Conwy
Swansea
Ynyslas, Ceredigion