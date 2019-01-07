Daughter of NI lottery winners: I don’t want anything from their fortune

The daughter of the Northern Ireland couple who won one of the largest ever lottery jackpots has said she “doesn’t want anything”.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Moira in Co Armagh, hit headlines across Europe when they won a EuroMillions £115 million jackpot on New Year’s Day.

Katrina Smith, whose parents Frances and Patrick Connolly recently won �115 million in the EuroMillions lottery, at her home in Hartlepool

The couple say they plan to share their good fortune with family and friends, and have already drawn up a list of around 50 people who will receive a welcome windfall from the winnings.

They say they also hope to use their new wealth to support business ventures, community projects and charitable causes.

“This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too,” Mrs Connolly, 52, said.

But their eldest daughter, Katrina Smith, who still lives in the former family home in Hartlepool where the Connollys lived for around 25 years before moving to Co Armagh, has said she doesn’t want anything from her newly minted multi-millionaire parents.

Not that she thinks that will put the generous couple off.

Katrina, speaking to the Hartlepool Mail newspaper, explained: “I really can’t think of a more deserving pair, because they have helped out a lot of people over the years.

“I am just so pleased for them. I told them I don’t want anything, but I know they are a very generous pair. I am pleased for my kids.”

Katrina said the news came as a massive shock to all the family and it really hasn’t sunk in.

“I couldn’t believe it when my mam phoned to tell me, it just doesn’t seem real,” she said.

“Then I saw them on the television celebrating and it was amazing.”

She added: “They are a very down-to-earth couple and when they said they celebrated with a cup of tea I can well believe that.”

There was an outpouring of support for Mr and Mrs Connolly after their life-changing lottery win in both Northern Ireland and Hartlepool.

Friend and neighbour, Maxine Duncan, 50, lived next door to the couple for more than 10 years.

She said she was delighted for them. She added: “Frances is bubbly and outgoing and Paddy is more quiet, but a real gentleman. If you ever needed anything they would be there for you.”

The couple have already pledged to support Hartlepool’s St Francis FC, which Frances was heavily involved with. Club secretary Trevor Robinson, who succeeded Mrs Connolly in the role, said: “It feels like we’ve won the lottery too.”