David McNarry: I’d take down Irish road sign in my street

Ukip’s former leader in Northern Ireland has said he would break the law to pull down an Irish language sign if one was erected on his street.

David McNarry, a one-time senior member of the Ulster Unionist Party, compared his potential unlawful activity to the suffragette movement.

The former Assembly member was commenting on the prospect of an Irish language act featuring in any deal between Sinn Fein and the DUP to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

Mr McNarry said, if such legislation resulted in Irish language signs being placed on the Co Down street where he lives, he would take it down.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, Mr McNarry said he was not advocating or inciting other people to break the law.

Rather, he said it was about “taking a stand to protect his Britishness”.

Mr McNarry added: “I accept that removing the sign would be unlawful, but it is time for unionism to say ‘no, more, enough is enough’.

“If someone wants to arrest me and throw me in jail for that then all I can say is heaven help this country.”

Mr McNarry claimed Sinn Fein’s calls for an Irish language act were “not about equality”, adding: “This is all part and parcel of a republican plan to change the character of Northern Ireland.

“They want to give the country an Irish dimension and destroy all traces of Britishness.

“This has gone far enough, unionism has nothing left to give.”

Mr McNarry said erecting Gaelic signs in unionist areas would be “offensive and disrespectful” to his culture.

“Putting these signs up in traditionally unionist areas would only lead to resentment and I know there will be many other people who will feel the same as I do,” he added.

“As well as a passionate unionist, I am also a substantial ratepayer in Ards and North Down Council and I am sure many other ratepayers would not tolerate having to pay for Irish road signs where they live.”

Mr McNarry, along with former and retired Ulster Unionists Michael McGimpsey and David Campbell, last month proposed a referendum should be held this summer to deal with the issue of an Irish language act.

The main barrier preventing the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland is Sinn Fein’s demand for legislation to protect Irish.

Republicans want a standalone act, while it is suggested that the DUP has insisted it would only countenance new laws if they also incorporate other cultures like Ulster Scots.

There has been speculation that three pieces of legislation, an Irish language act, an Ulster Scots act and a broader culture Act, could be a means to satisfy both sides.