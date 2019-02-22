David Murphy murder: ‘We will pray for his family regardless of the rumours about him’

A church minister has said worshippers in David Hugh Murphy’s home hamlet are keeping his family in their prayers, regardless of rumours surrounding his murder.

The remarks by Rev Noel Mulholland came as police revealed that pathology tests had confirmed a shotgun wound to his head was the cause of his death.

The 52-year-old was killed at his home on Church Road, the main Larne-Ballymena road, some time between Saturday and when a friend found his body on Tuesday.

Police did not give any indication that the tests have narrowed down his time of death.

Rev Mulholland, who ministered at Glenwherry Presbyterian Church for the last seven years, understands the victim had lived in the area for about the last two decades.

Some in his congregation knew him, though he was not an attendee at the church.

“This is a quiet rural law-abiding community, and to hear of such an atrocity has stunned everyone,” he said.

“Last night at our midweek Bible study and prayer fellowship we’d been praying for the deceased’s family.

“We’re very much aware that his mother is in her mid-to-late 70s and his father is in his 80s, and he’s four siblings.

“Regardless of what the rumours are, this man has a family who are deeply in mourning at the moment. So we have been holding them up before the Lord in prayer.

“Certainly last night quite a few people were praying God will just grant them the grace they need to get through this.”

Mr Murphy was charged in 2004 with possession of a sub-machine gun, four pistols, and bullets for use by the UVF.

Though the courts say records about the case have since been destroyed, the journal ‘Irish Political Studies’ states that in 2005 he was “jailed for four years for ordering deactivated guns from the internet, activating them, and storing them for the UVF”.

Google Map images show different loyalist flags have flown directly outside the fairly isolated property over the past decade.

He had a minor 2008 conviction for assault, and faced charges of blackmail and making threats to kill last year – but the case against him and a co-accused was withdrawn.

It is believed the victim’s parents live in the Larne area and have connections to the Church of Ireland in Carnlough on the east Antrim coast.

Police on Wednesday cautioned against speculation over a possible motive, after being asked about claims of possible links to ATM thefts, an alleged previous attack against Mr Murphy, and other rumours.