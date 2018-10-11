Dead man found on NI beach was wearing Ballybunion Golf Club shirt

The PSNI is appealing to the public to help them identify the body of a man discovered on a beach in Northern Ireland.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body on a beach in Newcastle, Co. Down has been launched.

Newcastle, Co. Down. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The body was found by a member of the public shortly before 5am on Thursday October 11.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries at the scene and in the general Newcastle area today and at this stage we do not believe the death of the man to be suspicious.

"Unfortunately we have been unable to identify the deceased and I am appealing for assistance from the public. He is a white male, aged between 50-70, bald on top with short grey hair to the sides, of medium build and was found wearing a white Ballybunion Golf Club polo shirt.

"If anyone can help us to identify this gentleman, or has information that could help with our enquiries, please contact officers in Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 149 11/10/18.”

Ballybuinion Golf Club is in Co. Kerry in the Republic of Ireland.