Dead Rabbit pub: support for Belfast owners

Support has been given to the owners of the Dead Rabbit pub in New York after they issued an 'urgent message' to followers on social media.

In the post they confirm that in the early hours of yesterday (July 1) the Irish pub in New York sustained fire damage.

The Dead Rabbit, which is owned by two Belfast men - Jack McGarry and Sean Muldoon from north Belfast - was voted the best bar in the world in 2015.

The bar, which is in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, opened in 2013.

"We’re still getting details, but The Dead Rabbit received considerable fire and water damage and as a result will be closed until further notice. "

"Fortunately no one has been hurt. "

They further thank everyone for their "support and understanding at this very difficult time".

"We’ll let you know more here as soon as we find out.

"The Dead Rabbit team."

Their tweet has been mer with words of support from around the world.