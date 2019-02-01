December shows for the legendary Rod Stewart

In support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses, Rod Stewart is hitting the road this year, and will be extending his tour to include shows at The SSE Arena Belfast on December 2 and Dublin’s 3Arena on December 4.

This will be Rod’s first return to Ireland in three years following the success of two sold-out tours in 2016 – The Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits.

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Rod Stewart has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his new album Blood Red Roses.