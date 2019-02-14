Decision made on Duke of Edinburgh driving case

The Duke of Edinburgh will face no further action over the collision on the A149 near Sandringham last month, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Chris Long, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England, said: "The CPS has carefully reviewed material submitted by the police in relation to a traffic collision on the A149 on 17 January this year.

"We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving licence.

"We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute.

"All those involved in the collision have been informed and provided with a full explanation in writing."